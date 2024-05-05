Rihanna teases Met Gala look with bubblegum pink hair!
Miami, Florida - Rihanna pulled a fast one by switching up her hair mere days before the anticipated Met Gala!
On Saturday, the 36-year-old Fenty Mogul made fans shut up and drive with her newest hair change.
RiRi was captured supporting her boo A$AP Rocky at his Puma pop-up shop during the annual Miami Grand Prix.
RiRi's look consisted of a black, satin dress with a matching corset.
She accessorized with a dazzling, large diamond "A" statement necklace, a matching diamond ring, and pink tennis shoes.
But what really caught everyone's attention was the Diamonds artist's newly dyed bright pink tresses!
Rihanna's gorgeous new hair look was styled in loose curls that flowed down her shoulders.
Though RiRi has rocked pink in the past, it's very telling that the mom of two would change her hair color days before fashion's biggest night.
Rihanna, who is always a fan-favorite for the Met Gala, has previously teased that her wardrobe for the event will be "simple" – but maybe that's because her hair and makeup are going to be the real stars of her look!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@gabgonebad & Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri