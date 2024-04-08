Rihanna turns heads with breathtaking vintage street style fit

Rihanna was spotted rocking a vintage fit over the weekend during a solo outing. © Screenshot/Instagram/@savagexfenty

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul reminded the world exactly why she will always be THAT girl.

Rihanna was captured in viral pics heading to the popular eatery Giorgio Baldi while rocking a fab vintage look.

The Anti artist shined bright like a diamond in a white floor-length satin coat over a graphic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of shredded denim jeans.

She opted for pearls instead of diamonds and further accessorized the ensemble with a small black Dior handbag, white Gucci high heels, and black sunglasses.

Her honey-blonde tresses were styled in a chic updo to complete the effortlessly stylish look.

The billionaire, who was pictured going solo on her recent outing, has been focused on raising her boys with her partner A$AP Rocky amid some seriously boss business moves.