Rihanna opens up about raising sons in vulnerable interview
Beijing, China - Rihanna opened up about motherhood and letting go of everyone's "expectations" in her April Vogue China feature.
The 36-year-old billionaire got vulnerable about raising her sons RZA and Riot Rose, whom she shares with partner, A$AP Rocky, in an excerpt from her interview.
The Work artist dished: "Children come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group.
"It's really beautiful to see, and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be."
RiRi noted that she wants her sons to "embrace" their own identities, adding, "It's beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way."
Rihanna explains why having "balance" in her career matters
The Love on the Brain singer, whose feature coincides with her upcoming Fenty drop in China, explained how "standing up" for what she believed in led to her happiness.
"I certainly wanted to make my mom and my dad proud. But the reality is, I did it by standing up for what I believed in and pursuing my own path and dreams," she told the publication.
"I'm living my dream. My parents were very proud of that because they just wanted me to be happy and successful.
"So, I think the key thing is to find some kind of balance. Yes, balance is important. Do this, and you get the best of both worlds."
RiRi continued: "You can write your own life the way you want, and it will be beautiful. Sometimes, you just need to let go of everyone's expectations and start living your own story."
Hopefully, the pop star will confirm that new music is on the way next!
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP