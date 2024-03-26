Rihanna opens up about raising sons in vulnerable interview

Beijing, China - Rihanna opened up about motherhood and letting go of everyone's "expectations" in her April Vogue China feature.

Rihanna dished on her unique approach to motherhood plus creating her own path in Vogue China interview. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 36-year-old billionaire got vulnerable about raising her sons RZA and Riot Rose, whom she shares with partner, A$AP Rocky, in an excerpt from her interview.

The Work artist dished: "Children come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group.

"It's really beautiful to see, and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be."

RiRi noted that she wants her sons to "embrace" their own identities, adding, "It's beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way."