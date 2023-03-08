Riverdale's Cole Sprouse gets backlash for spilling the tea on Lili Reinhart
Los Angeles, California - Riverdale star Cole Sprouse ignited major backlash from fans after he spilled some tea about his relationship with his ex and show co-star Lili Reinhart.
Jughead Jones may have really screwed the pooch this time.
Fans of the CW show are gearing up for its seventh and last season.
Yet, the 30-year-old Disney alum unintentionally caused drama when a snippet of his recent interview on the podcast Call Me Daddy circulated on social media.
In the clip, Sprouse talks about his high-profiled romance with the Hustlers star, who he split from in 2020 and who plays Betty Cooper on the teen drama.
He explained that their relationship was intense due to the scrutiny of the popular series and that their breakup was "tough." The actor also noted that the two "did quite a bit of damage to each other."
Sprouse, who's now dating model Ari Fournier, didn't specify why they split, but he did make another off-the-cuff remark that he has been cheated on by "almost every single one" of his past exes.
Social media users have since slammed the Suite Life star's remarks and accused him of "embarrassing" Reinhart - especially since the two are still filming Riverdale's final season together.
Riverdale's season 7 teases more weirdness and couple switch-ups!
Meanwhile, the trailer for the highly anticipated seventh chapter of the supernatural series dropped earlier this month.
The preview showed KJ Apa's Archie Andrews, Camila Mendes' Veronica Lodge, Madeleine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom, and more being trapped in the 1950s – and only Judghead knows that this isn't their original timeline.
The teaser received a mixed response from viewers, who weren't too thrilled to see surprising switch-ups between fan-favorite couples.
Are Archie and Cheryl seriously getting married?
All will be revealed when Riverdale's final season begins airing on March 29 at 9 PM on The CW.
Cover photo: Collage: JEROD HARRIS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP