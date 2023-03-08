Riverdale's Cole Sprouse gets backlash for spilling the tea on Lili Reinhart

Los Angeles, California - Riverdale star Cole Sprouse ignited major backlash from fans after he spilled some tea about his relationship with his ex and show co-star Lili Reinhart.

Cole Sprouse's (r) loose lips caused him to get dragged by fans for remarks he made about his co-star and ex Lili Reinhart. © Collage: JEROD HARRIS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jughead Jones may have really screwed the pooch this time.

Fans of the CW show are gearing up for its seventh and last season.

Yet, the 30-year-old Disney alum unintentionally caused drama when a snippet of his recent interview on the podcast Call Me Daddy circulated on social media.

In the clip, Sprouse talks about his high-profiled romance with the Hustlers star, who he split from in 2020 and who plays Betty Cooper on the teen drama.

He explained that their relationship was intense due to the scrutiny of the popular series and that their breakup was "tough." The actor also noted that the two "did quite a bit of damage to each other."

Sprouse, who's now dating model Ari Fournier, didn't specify why they split, but he did make another off-the-cuff remark that he has been cheated on by "almost every single one" of his past exes.

Social media users have since slammed the Suite Life star's remarks and accused him of "embarrassing" Reinhart - especially since the two are still filming Riverdale's final season together.