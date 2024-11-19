Romanian court finds "irregularities" in Andrew Tate indictment – is the case derailing?

Bucharest, Romania - A Romanian court on Tuesday found "irregularities" in the indictment of controversial influencer Andrew Tate on human trafficking and rape charges which seem to be derailing the case .

Andrew Tate (c.) speaks to journalists as he is brought in for questioning by the Romanian gendarmes after a ten-hour-long raid by police at his residence in Bucharest on August 21, 2024. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The US-born Briton and his brother Tristan, who say they are innocent, are accused of having formed an organized criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and in the UK.

Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his 36-year-old brother, and two women set up a criminal organization and sexually exploited several victims.

A trial date has not yet been set.

After hearing an appeal by the defendants, the Bucharest appeals court ordered prosecutors "to rectify the irregularities of the indictment and to specify, within five days, whether it maintains the decision to send the defendants to trial."

The court also ordered the "exclusion of the statements" given by two witnesses as well as those given by Tate and his brother as witnesses in earlier hearings, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac said in a statement that the recent developments are "a monumental victory for our clients."

"The court's decision to exclude key evidence and demand rectification of the indictment demonstrates the lack of substantiated claims against them. Justice is being served, and this is a critical step toward clearing their names," he said.