Roseanne Barr pitches wild MAGA sitcom with "guns, the Bible, petty crime, and alcoholism"
Los Angeles, California - Controversial actor and comedian Roseanne Barr is reportedly trying to make her big comeback to Hollywood with a wild MAGA-inspired sitcom idea.
According to Variety, Barr has been writing a new project with Allan Stephan, with whom she worked on her iconic hit show Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997.
Barr described the script as a cross between the old show and The Sopranos, as it focuses on a small family in Alabama that grows cannabis and magic mushrooms.
"It's silly and out there. [It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing," Barr explained.
"I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm, and they have goats running through their house and stuff. It's based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii," she continued.
"They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime, and alcoholism. It's kind of like the Coen brothers thing."
Barr said the project would soon be pitched around Hollywood, but if she can't find anyone to buy it, she will "make it myself," as she strongly believes "people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America."
Roseanne Barr looks to make a comeback after major scandals
The project comes after Barr tanked her career in 2018 when she shared a tweet calling White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.
A planned reboot of her Roseanne show was originally canceled by Disney in the wake of backlash, but it was later released without Barr under the name The Connors.
Barr went on to rebrand herself as a right-wing, anti-woke comedian and staunch loyalist to Donald Trump.
She made her official entertainment comeback last year with a stand-up special titled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which aired on Fox News and was panned as being highly offensive.
And just last month, she teamed up with MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald to release a music video for a song called Daddy's Home to celebrate Trump's election win, which currently has over five million views.
Her allegiance to MAGA has gotten Trump's attention in the past as well – last year, he gifted her a gun case and magazine with his signature scrawled on them in gold sharpie.
However, Barr did tell Variety that the Trump administration currently sees her as "a loose cannon" and has chosen to distance themselves from her.
"The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they're a little afraid of me," Barr claimed. "I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it, but it really hurt my feelings."
Cover photo: Collage: Araya Doheny / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP