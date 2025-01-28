Roseanne Barr pitches wild MAGA sitcom with "guns, the Bible, petty crime, and alcoholism"

Los Angeles, California - Controversial actor and comedian Roseanne Barr is reportedly trying to make her big comeback to Hollywood with a wild MAGA-inspired sitcom idea.

According to Variety, Barr has been writing a new project with Allan Stephan, with whom she worked on her iconic hit show Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997.

Barr described the script as a cross between the old show and The Sopranos, as it focuses on a small family in Alabama that grows cannabis and magic mushrooms.

"It's silly and out there. [It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing," Barr explained.

"I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm, and they have goats running through their house and stuff. It's based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii," she continued.

"They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime, and alcoholism. It's kind of like the Coen brothers thing."

Barr said the project would soon be pitched around Hollywood, but if she can't find anyone to buy it, she will "make it myself," as she strongly believes "people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America."