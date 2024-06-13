Sabrina Carpenter celebrates major Spotify victory with sassy photo dump
Paris, France - Rising pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter posted to Instagram on Thursday in honor of her catchy new song's roaring success!
Sabrina's earworm Please Please Please has been taking off like wildfire since it dropped on June 6, and the song just replaced the star's other hit, Espresso, for #1 – a career first!
She posted a screenshot of the Spotify news from chart data on X in a post captioned "s’il vous plaît s’il vous plaît s’il vous plaît."
In her photo dump, the Feather artist posed in a series of on-brand, retro-inspired outfits with subtle modern Gen Z influences like platform shoes and ultra-short skirts.
Interspersed between the glamorous selfies are some of the singer's favorite memes about her new single, including one using an image of Glee's Rachel Berry.
While the Espresso singer's on-stage aesthetic is e-girl mixed with Burlesque, a dash of boudoir, and a healthy heaping of the coquette, her daily fits appear to be slightly less sparkly versions of the same.
The It Girl's glamorous fashion selfies, one of which shows her in front of the Eiffel Tower, are from her recent trip to Paris.
Sabrina Carpenter takes on Paris in her signature style
Sabrina was spotted in the city of lights on Tuesday in a plaid tweed skirt set straight out of the movie Clueless, schoolgirl pleats and all!
Other looks include a collared spring green tenniscore mini-dress as well as a sexy pinstriped vest and blazer set with a cheeky matching scarf and glasses.
Which Sabrina Carpenter outfit is your favorite?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter