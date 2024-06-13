Sabrina Carpenter celebrates major Spotify victory with sassy photo dump

Paris, France - Rising pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter posted to Instagram on Thursday in honor of her catchy new song 's roaring success!

Rising pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter posted to Instagram on Thursday in honor of her catchy new song's roaring success! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina's earworm Please Please Please has been taking off like wildfire since it dropped on June 6, and the song just replaced the star's other hit, Espresso, for #1 – a career first!

She posted a screenshot of the Spotify news from chart data on X in a post captioned "s’il vous plaît s’il vous plaît s’il vous plaît."

In her photo dump, the Feather artist posed in a series of on-brand, retro-inspired outfits with subtle modern Gen Z influences like platform shoes and ultra-short skirts.

Interspersed between the glamorous selfies are some of the singer's favorite memes about her new single, including one using an image of Glee's Rachel Berry.

While the Espresso singer's on-stage aesthetic is e-girl mixed with Burlesque, a dash of boudoir, and a healthy heaping of the coquette, her daily fits appear to be slightly less sparkly versions of the same.

The It Girl's glamorous fashion selfies, one of which shows her in front of the Eiffel Tower, are from her recent trip to Paris.

