Sabrina Carpenter celebrates "ovulation album" Short n' Sweet in sultry snaps

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating the release of her latest album , Short n' Sweet, with a series of stunning photos on social media.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old artist dropped a post on Instagram to commemorate the exciting week.

In the first photo, Sab looked effortless chic in her iconic "butter yellow" collared knit dress and matching heels, surrounded by vinyl records and cassettes in a music room.

The second was a hilarious video of her joking with her team while recording the track Please Please Please.

Next, the Taste singer showed fans her new vinyl collection on display at a store.

In another photo, Sabrina wore a cute baby blue two-piece set and winking at the camera.

She also added a screenshot of her ten songs making it onto Spotify's Top Songs Debut Global list during August 23.