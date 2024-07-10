Sabrina Carpenter fans go wild over her famous family connection

Los Angeles, California - As Sabrina Carpenter continues her summer of success, her famous aunt has come forward to reveal that star power runs in the family!

Sabrina Carpenter's (l.) aunt, The Simpsons voice actor Nancy Cartwright, dished on their unexpected family connection in a new TikTok. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Though she got her start as a child actor, the 24-year-old singer has been completely dominating the music charts with her viral hits Espresso and Please Please Please in recent weeks.

Amid all the buzz surrounding Sabrina, fans unearthed one of her surprising family connections in Hollywood!

Nancy Cartwright, the Emmy-winning star behind Bart on the iconic animated series The Simpsons, confirmed that she is Sabrina's aunt in a recent TikTok.

"Yeah! Absolutely!" she said in a video reply to a fan asking whether the claim was true on Tuesday.

"Maybe you've known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35 some years – and some of you guys for way less than that – and find out that I'm related to this superstar," Nancy added.

The family connection hasn't been a secret, though, as Sabrina has previously dished on what it was like to grow up with the acclaimed voice actor.