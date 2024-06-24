Sabrina Carpenter stuns in retro swimwear for fashion runway debut

Paris, France - Singer Sabrina Carpenter brought the retro-chic vibes of her Espresso music video to the Paris runway as she made her debut at Vogue World!

The 25-year-old strutted her stuff on the catwalk of Sunday's star-studded Vogue World: Paris.

The runway, which highlighted the intersection of sports and fashion ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, featured looks spanning the decades, with Sabrina being tapped for the 1940s.

Her look consisted of a red-and-white striped one-piece suit, complete with a maxi-length matching sarong.

Sabrina finished off the look with a striped headscarf, rosy red heels, and bright red lipstick.

The Nonsense artist rocked similar looks throughout the music video for her smash-hit Espresso, which was set on a beach decorated in full '50s style.

The retro look has become a staple for Sabrina, as her signature hairstyle, featuring bouncy curtain bangs, certainly pulls from trends made popular around the '50s and '60s.

While the singer's recent surge to stardom may seem like an overnight success, she's actually gearing up to release her sixth studio album, Short 'n Sweet, later this summer.