Sabrina Carpenter to visit NYC on newly-announced Short 'n Sweet tour!
New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter is headed to major cities like New York City for her just-announced Short n' Sweet concert tour!
The Espresso artist thrilled her fans with a tour announcement on Thursday via Instagram and will be coming to places like Philadelphia, Tennessee, Montreal, and more!
For a more detailed list, check out Sabrina Carpenter's website here.
Sabrina wrote that the North America Short n' Sweet tour will feature Declan McKenna, Amaarae, and Griff as "special guests."
She then went on to explain that anyone interested in attending should go to @TeamSabrina for sign-up info and first access to presale tickets.
The presale starts on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, but Cashapp cardholders can also get early access to tickets.
If the frenzied rush we saw for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour presale is any indication, Sabrina's presale tickets are sure to go fast!
"I can't wait to be singing with you all soon," Sabrina wrote with a cheeky kiss emoji.
Sabrina Carpenter continues rapid rise to pop superstardom
After opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the Feather singer's star has been steadily on the steady rise.
For evidence of this, look no further than her two recent smash hit singles – Espresso and Please Please Please – as well as her blowout concert appearances at Coachella, Governor's Ball in NYC, and Wembley Stadium in London.
Sabrina Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet is dropping on August 23.
Cover photo: IMAGO / AAP