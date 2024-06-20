Sabrina Carpenter to visit NYC on newly-announced Short 'n Sweet tour!

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter is headed to major cities like New York City for her just-announced Short n' Sweet concert tour!

Sabrina Carpenter is headed to major cities like New York City for her just-announced Short n' Sweet concert tour! © IMAGO / AAP

The Espresso artist thrilled her fans with a tour announcement on Thursday via Instagram and will be coming to places like Philadelphia, Tennessee, Montreal, and more!

For a more detailed list, check out Sabrina Carpenter's website here.



Sabrina wrote that the North America Short n' Sweet tour will feature Declan McKenna, Amaarae, and Griff as "special guests."

She then went on to explain that anyone interested in attending should go to @TeamSabrina for sign-up info and first access to presale tickets.

The presale starts on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, but Cashapp cardholders can also get early access to tickets.

If the frenzied rush we saw for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour presale is any indication, Sabrina's presale tickets are sure to go fast!

"I can't wait to be singing with you all soon," Sabrina wrote with a cheeky kiss emoji.