Is Sabrina Carpenter cursing sports teams? Why the singer seems to be a bad luck charm!

New York, New York - As Sabrina Carpenter continues her sold-out Short n' Sweet tour, her shows of support to the local sports teams of her various tour stops have led to some sour results!

Over the past week, fans have been abuzz about apparent proof that the "Sabrina Carpenter curse" is very real.

It all started on the Toronto stop of the Short n' Sweet Tour, where the 25-year-old stepped out in a Maple Leafs jersey in support of the city's NHL team.

Two weeks later, the team suffered an unexpected loss in their season opener against Montreal.

Then, Sabrina showed her love for the Philadelphia Phillies while performing in her native Pennsylvania.

Shortly after, the No. 2-seeded Phillies suffered a major upset as they lost the National League Division Series to the New York Mets.

Now, the "curse" has struck yet again, as just three days after the Taste singer sported a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, the team was crushed in a 47-9 defeat against the Detroit Lions.

While it may be a mere coincidence, the trifecta is surely enough to raise some eyebrows!