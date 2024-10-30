Taylor Swift hails Sabrina Carpenter as the "pop princess of our dreams"
New Orleans, Louisiana - Taylor Swift gushed over Sabrina Carpenter after the rising pop star made a surprise appearance at The Eras Tour in New Orleans over the weekend.
Taylor took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank her fans for their love in Louisiana, where she played three sold-out nights.
"I'm still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend," she wrote in the caption.
"The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare."
The 34-year-old singer continued on to share that Sabrina's surprise performance, where the pair sang a medley of their respective hits, was something she will "always remember".
Taylor Swift says Sabrina Carpenter is "as real as they come"
"She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule," Taylor said of the 25-year-old. "Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could've been resting in her time off.
"One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn't expect."
The Karma singer went on to add that Sabrina, whom she hailed as the "pop princess of our dreams," was "as real as they come."
The Nonsense singer, who previously served as an opening act on The Eras Tour, is currently traveling North America on her Short 'n Sweet Tour.
