Taylor Swift hails Sabrina Carpenter as the "pop princess of our dreams"

New Orleans, Louisiana - Taylor Swift gushed over Sabrina Carpenter after the rising pop star made a surprise appearance at The Eras Tour in New Orleans over the weekend.

Taylor Swift (l.) gushed over Sabrina Carpenter after the rising pop star made a surprise appearance at The Eras Tour in New Orleans over the weekend. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank her fans for their love in Louisiana, where she played three sold-out nights.

"I'm still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend," she wrote in the caption.

"The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare."

The 34-year-old singer continued on to share that Sabrina's surprise performance, where the pair sang a medley of their respective hits, was something she will "always remember".