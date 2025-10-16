Sabrina Carpenter channels Carrie Bradshaw to hype up SNL hosting gig

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to the NYC queen herself – Carrie Bradshaw, that is! – as she got the hype rolling for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Sabrina Carpenter showed off her comedy chops in the first promo for her upcoming SNL hosting debut. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the sketch series shared the first promo for the 26-year-old's episode, where she'll pull double duty as both the host and musical guest.

The clip pulls inspiration from Sex and the City as Sabrina does her best Carrie impression – complete with her very own Mr. Big, played by Marcello Hernandez.

"The woman wondered what she'd gotten herself into," Sabrina narrates as she moves to open a laptop.

"Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left to do was..."

She's cut off before she can finish as the SNL cast members wonder aloud what in the world she's writing.

"The computer's not even on," comedian Sarah Sherman replies.

And just like that, fans are beginning their countdown to Sabrina's big night, which kicks off live at 11:30 PM ET on NBC!