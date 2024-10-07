Sabrina Carpenter dishes on casting Barry Keoghan in her music video: "Not even biased"

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter gushed over Barry Keoghan in a rare comment on her romance with the Irish actor!

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, the 25-year-old dished on casting Barry in her music video for her single, Please Please Please, which dropped back in June.

"I, genuinely – like, a not-even-biased opinion – I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?'" Sabrina recalled.

"And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it!"

The music video saw Barry play the Nonsense singer's bad-boy beau, who is thrown in jail as Sabrina sings her cheeky pleas for him not to embarrass her.

While their real-life romance hadn't been a total secret, both stars had played coy about confirming it until the collaboration.

Back in August, Sabrina and Barry were rumored to have broken up, but insiders later spilled that the pair were "on and off."