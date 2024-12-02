Sabrina Carpenter fans hype up her upcoming Nonsense Christmas special on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has been counting down the days until her December 6 Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas ! Here's what the fans have to say about the upcoming release.

The comments section of the Espresso singer's Sunday Instagram post showed us just how excited fans really are for the upcoming musical spectacular, which will feature collabs with other stars like Chappell Roan.

"so hype," wrote one commenter as a second said that the special is "the gift we all needed!"

"put santa doesn’t know you like i do on the radio please and thank you," added another, referencing one of Sab's popular Christmas-inspired tunes from her 2023 EP Fruitcake.

Much like their pop idol, Sabrina's fans also showed off their cheeky sense of humor!

"need that Charles dickens alreadyyyyy," joked one commenter.

One fan wrote, "i’m seated. the netflix employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s 'not dec. 6th yet' but i’m simply too seated."