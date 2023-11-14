Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping November 13 - 19

In honor of Thanksgiving quickly approaching, let's give thanks to artists like Dolly Parton, Sabrina Carpenter, Steve Aoki, and more who are all expected to release new music this week!

Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

Are you ready for it?

There are also a couple of singles that are expected to be released from viral singers Lauren Spencer Smith and Tate McRae.

We have incredible albums expected to drop from 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, Daft Punk, Dolly Parton, Sabrina Carpenter, and Evanescence to name a few!

Let's hope you have some space on your playlist this week as there are a ton of new albums and singles dropping that you won't wanna miss out on.

Thank you, Gods of Music!

2 Chainz (r.) and Lil Wayne (l.) are dropping a sequel to their 2016 collab titled WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE this Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@2chainz & @liltunechi

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE – November 17

Rap legends 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have teamed up for a new joint album titled WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE, which is set to drop on Friday.

The new album follows the rappers' collab project Collegrove from 2016, per Pitchfork, with the title reflecting the names of both artists' hometowns (College Park, Georgia and HollyGrove, Louisiana.)

André 3000 – New Blue Sun – November 17

Outkast star André 3000 is finally back after 17 years with a new album coming out this Friday titled New Blue Sun!

The album is expected to be a stunning 87-minute mind-bender with no bars, no beats, and no sub-bass.

Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) – November 17

Electronic duo Daft Punk is dropping a drumless rendition of their final album Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) on Friday to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

According to Pitchfork, the new edition includes the newly released version of the Chilly Gonzales collab Within.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar – November 17

The Queen of Country is channeling her inner rockstar with her 49th solo studio album on Friday, aptly called Rockstar.

The singer also announced that she will be kicking off the release with a one-of-a-kind listening event in theatres on November 15 and 16, per PEOPLE.

Evanescence – Fallen (Deluxe Edition / Remastered) – November 17

On Friday, fans will get to relive the glory days of nu-metal with a remastered edition of Evanescence's debut album, Fallen (Deluxe Edition / Remastered).

According to udiscovermusic, the expanded set will also include a treasure trove of bonus material, including unreleased demos and live recordings!

Plain White T's – Plain White T's – November 17

The pop-rock band that brought us Hey There Delilah is back with their self-titled ninth studio album, Plain White T's.

With one of the album's singles Red Flags being released already, fans can't wait to hear the catchy tunes of these new melodies and relatable lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter – fruitcake – November 17

Disney Channel star turned pop icon Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently touring internationally alongside Taylor Swift in The Eras Tour, is dropping a playful and nostalgic album on Friday that's perfect for the holiday season!

Titled fruitcake, the EP will feature six songs including A Nonsense Christmas, buy me presents, santa doesn't know you like i do, cindy lou who, is it new years, and white xmas.

"[M]ade something special for you guys for the holidays," Sabrina wrote with her announcement post on Instagram.

Steve Aoki – HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix – November 17

DJ and music producer Steve Aoki is releasing a new album called HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix on Friday featuring Paris Hilton, Akon, Galantis, Danna Paola, and more.

"Hiroquest is an entire world I crafted around an enigmatic character named Hiro," The DJ told Variety in an interview.

He continued, "Double Helix embraces dance culture while intertwining the pulse of contemporary Latin Music."