Ariana Grande surprises crowd with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson: "Oh Santa!"

New York, New York - Ariana Grande joined Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson on stage at Madison Square Garden for a festive reunion of the song, Oh Santa!

(From l to r) Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande graced the stage at Madison Square Garden for an epic holiday treat! © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/AcairoeFourth

This has got to be the best holiday treat ever!

On Saturday night, Mariah Carey announced a few special guests as "Christmas angels" to join her during her Merry Christmas One And All show in New York City.

"You wouldn't believe it, but here we have J. Hud with Ari!" the Queen of Christmas exclaimed.

She welcomed them to the stage and even took a moment to admire their outfits, saying, "Gorgeous."

Ariana wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder short red dress with long red gloves and her hair in a long blonde ponytail - totally giving Glinda vibes!

Mariah dazzled in a stunning silver dress with her hair in long, flowing waves, while Jennifer rocked a sequined black feathery dress.

They launched into the song, delivering the performance of a lifetime while a group of talented kids showed off their impressive dancing skills behind them.

The trio first debuted Oh Santa! back in 2020.