Sabrina Carpenter opens up about "special" Taylor Swift collab

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has dished on working with her idol Taylor Swift for their title song , The Life of a Showgirl!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) said her 10-year-old self couldn't believe she was doing a duet with Taylor Swift for The Life of a Showgirl. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Bestimage

For her Vogue cover feature published Wednesday, the Espresso hitmaker admitted that her childhood self "couldn't believe" that she would be singing a duet with her hero.

"Ten-year-old me, for so many reasons, could not believe it, to hear our voices together. We definitely realized it was special," Sabrina explained.

She added, "But I would have never been like, 'Hey, bestie, put me on a song.' She was so gracious to think of me for a song that spoke to our life experiences in such a real, genuine way."

Sabrina, who opened for Taylor during The Eras Tour, confirmed in August that she would be featured on the Ophelia singer's 12th album, which dropped two months later.

The Life of a Showgirl's title track ends with the pair bidding farewell at the end of a show and even samples the noise of the crowd from Taylor's final stint in Vancouver.