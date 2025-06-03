Sabrina Carpenter reveals new single with shady title: "this one's about you!!"

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is ready to treat fans to the song of the summer once again as she reveals a brand-new single dropping this week!

After dropping a cryptic teaser on Monday, the 26-year-old pop star has now confirmed her new song will be titled Manchild – and it's coming out on Thursday night!

"this one's about you!!" Sabrina wrote in the caption below what appears to be the single's artwork, which features her attempting to hitchhike.

Manchild will drop at 8 PM ET on Thursday, and a special 7-inch vinyl is now available for purchase.

According to her website, side A of the vinyl hosts the song, while side B includes the sweet sound of what's "inside of your head when you've just won an argument with a man."

The new single comes after Sabrina dominated the airwaves last summer with her Grammy-winning album Short n' Sweet, featuring the hit singles Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste.

Needless to say, fans are very ready for another Sabrina summer.

"when the world needed her the most," one Instagram user wrote.

"Oh she knew there wasn't any Summer hit yet!!" another joked.