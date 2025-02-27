Sabrina Carpenter extends Short n' Sweet Tour – including Halloween show!

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has extended her Short n' Sweet tour with several new shows coming to North America!

The 25-year-old made the buzzy announcement on Thursday, tacking on two new dates each for Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Toronto.

New York and Los Angeles were given three new shows, with the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden set to host a special Halloween show on October 31.

The new Short n' Sweet performances will feature opening acts Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark on select dates.

Fans can head to sabrinacarpenter.com to sign up for the Team Sabrina presale, which begins on Tuesday, March 4, at 12 PM local time.

CashApp cardholders will also score early access to tickets, according to Sabrina's Instagram post.

The tour, which celebrates the Nonsense artist's acclaimed sixth studio album, first began last September in North America.

After a three-month hiatus, Sabrina will head back on the road next month for a string of shows in Europe, kicking off in Dublin, Ireland.