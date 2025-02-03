Taylor Swift suffers shock losses at 2025 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy with a show-stopping appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but the pop star surprisingly fell shock in all of the categories she was nominated for.

The 35-year-old pop star racked up six nominations at Sunday's ceremony, with all but one coming from her smash-hit album The Tortured Poets Department.

But the record's dominant success on the charts didn't translate into any more Grammy Awards for Swift, as she ultimately left the show empty-handed.

Beyoncé took home the top prize of Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter, while Swift's former opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, bested her for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, won in every category he was up for – beating out Swift in Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The Fortnight singer didn't seem to be too bothered by the losses, though, as she raised a glass for Lamar's win and was seen cheering and dancing along to the performances throughout the night, as per usual!