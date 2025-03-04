Sabrina Carpenter shares cheeky response to BRIT performance scandal
London, UK - UK music fans have been up in arms over Sabrina Carpenter's risqué BRIT Awards performance, and now the pop princess has finally responded.
The Feather singer seemed to have the time of her life at the BRIT Awards on Saturday, where she won the Global Success award.
Some viewers, however, were outraged by the borderline NSFW mashup of her hit songs Espresso and Bed Chem.
Sab and her dancers did some rather racy dance moves in skimpy lingerie getups, and UK residents have apparently been getting upset with broadcasting company Ofcom since the segment was broadcast ahead of the 9 PM "watershed."
Per the BBC, the "watershed policy" intends to slot programming unsuitable for children later on in the broadcast lineup.
An Ofcom rep told Fox News Digital they plan on publishing an audience complaint report on Wednesday and, should they receive over 50 complaints about the appearance, the performance will be officially documented.
In typical cheeky Sabrina Carpenter fashion, she took the criticism in stride and posted a Sunday photo carousel of her BRIT Awards glam on Instagram with the caption, "I now know what watershed is!!!!"
Why did Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards performance cause controversy?
During Saturday's award show, some viewers took to social media to express outrage at the sultry performance, taking note of it coming before that all-important watershed.
"What have I just watched Sabrina carpenter," wrote one X user. "WTF That was pure soft porn before the watershed."
"It's cool to be sexy and empowered. Unfortunately, this throw back was none of those things. Cheap and tacky," said another.
Other fans thought that the appearance was nothing short of iconic, however: "Some people threatening to complain to Ofcom about Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards performance need to get a life. It was a fun show with great energy! If you can't handle a little excitement before 9 pm, maybe it's time to lighten up!"
On Monday, the pop star doubled down with a particularly spicy clip of the performance posted to Insta captioned, "The British are coming!!!"
We stan a double entendre queen.
Cover photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP