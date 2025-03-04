Sabrina Carpenter shares cheeky response to BRIT performance scandal

London, UK - UK music fans have been up in arms over Sabrina Carpenter 's risqué BRIT Awards performance, and now the pop princess has finally responded.

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2025 in London on Saturday. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

The Feather singer seemed to have the time of her life at the BRIT Awards on Saturday, where she won the Global Success award.

Some viewers, however, were outraged by the borderline NSFW mashup of her hit songs Espresso and Bed Chem.

Sab and her dancers did some rather racy dance moves in skimpy lingerie getups, and UK residents have apparently been getting upset with broadcasting company Ofcom since the segment was broadcast ahead of the 9 PM "watershed."

Per the BBC, the "watershed policy" intends to slot programming unsuitable for children later on in the broadcast lineup.

An Ofcom rep told Fox News Digital they plan on publishing an audience complaint report on Wednesday and, should they receive over 50 complaints about the appearance, the performance will be officially documented.

In typical cheeky Sabrina Carpenter fashion, she took the criticism in stride and posted a Sunday photo carousel of her BRIT Awards glam on Instagram with the caption, "I now know what watershed is!!!!"