Millie Bobby Brown stuns in futuristic chainmail look at 2025 BRITs

Millie Bobby Brown turned heads in a sheer, metallic number as she graced the red carpet of London's BRIT Awards on Saturday. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The 21-year-old continued to rock her '90s-inspired blonde tresses, which were styled into loose waves under a chainmail hood.

Per Women's Wear Daily, Millie's plunging gown was designed by Annie's Ibiza and even used authentic Egyptian fabric from the 1920s.

The Stranger Things star's latest look is a bit of a departure from her string of Y2K-esque ensembles, which she's been leaning into since dying her hair a lighter hue.

She's referenced looks from Gwenyth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson, and even Britney Spears – a particularly notable choice given Millie's expressed interest in playing the pop princess in her upcoming biopic!

At Saturday's BRITs, Millie honored one of Gen-Z's reigned pop princesses as she presented the Global Success to Sabrina Carpenter.

The 25-year-old Espresso singer sported a similar look to Millie's, wowing in a pastel pink sheer gown of her own.