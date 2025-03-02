Millie Bobby Brown stuns in futuristic chainmail look at 2025 BRITs

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown turned heads in a sheer, metallic number as she graced the red carpet of London's BRIT Awards on Saturday.

The 21-year-old continued to rock her '90s-inspired blonde tresses, which were styled into loose waves under a chainmail hood.

Per Women's Wear Daily, Millie's plunging gown was designed by Annie's Ibiza and even used authentic Egyptian fabric from the 1920s.

The Stranger Things star's latest look is a bit of a departure from her string of Y2K-esque ensembles, which she's been leaning into since dying her hair a lighter hue.

She's referenced looks from Gwenyth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson, and even Britney Spears – a particularly notable choice given Millie's expressed interest in playing the pop princess in her upcoming biopic!

At Saturday's BRITs, Millie honored one of Gen-Z's reigned pop princesses as she presented the Global Success to Sabrina Carpenter.

The 25-year-old Espresso singer sported a similar look to Millie's, wowing in a pastel pink sheer gown of her own.

The sweet interaction between the stars comes a few months after Sabrina "arrested" the Enola Holmes actor at her Atlanta concert for "being too hot," as is tradition during live performances of Juno on the Short n' Sweet Tour!

