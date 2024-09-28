Shania Twain reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's cover of her hit song on Short n' Sweet Tour!

Toronto, Canada - Shania Twain has nothing but love for Sabrina Carpenter after the rising pop star covered one of her biggest hits at the Short n' Sweet Tour in Toronto.

Shania was very much impressed by the 25-year-old singer's cover of her 1997 song, That Don't Impress Me Much, at her Toronto show on Wednesday.

Speaking with E! News at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, the 59-year-old music icon called the performance "a huge compliment."

"I mean, she's such a talented person," Shania gushed. "She really understands all about what's going on behind the scenes. She's smart, so it's a compliment."

Sabrina kicked off her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday.

Along with plenty of the hits from her most recent albums, the Nonsense artist performs a surprise cover each night, singing the track karaoke style as part of a slumber party bit.

Opening night's choice was ABBA's Mamma Mia, and after her Shania cover, Sabrina took on Sixpence None the Richer's Kiss Me during her show in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday.