Why was Sabrina Carpenter booed by Manchester Short n' Sweet crowd?

Manchester, UK - Sabrina Carpenter told off the rowdy crowd of her Manchester Short n' Sweet tour stop, and fans got the whole thing on tape!

The Espresso hitmaker was on stage in Manchester, England, on Friday when her fans "took the piss out of her" for not chugging her drink.

In the footage captured by fans, Sabrina can be seen swigging from a bottle and putting it down amid repeated chants for her to "chug."

She looks at the crowd, smirking, and they begin to "boo" her when she doesn't acquiesce.

By way of an answer, the Please Please Please artist opens her mouth in shock and takes on the dare, gulping down the bottle with her middle finger raised.

The crowd goes wild, and their idol jokingly scolds them for their behavior.

"Never boo me again," Sabrina warns as people continued to cheer and laugh.