Sabrina Carpenter shares NSFW New Year's resolution – and quickly breaks it!
Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter started the new year with a hilarious resolution, but did she already break it?
The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a post showcasing moments from her recent winter getaway.
"new year's resolution no more d**k jokes," she captioned the carousel. "it's gonna be really hard."
Fans were quick to react to the Espresso singer's characteristically clever wordplay!
"The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-," one wrote.
Another chimed in, "well, guess you can try again in 2026!"
The post, which showcased a cozy winter retreat, featured Sab posing in a shimmering blue dress with snowflake designs and an adorable Hello Kitty snowsuit.
It also included photos with friends, scenic ski lift shots, and moments of relaxation in a cozy cabin.
Sabrina Carpenter starts the new year with humor
In 2025, Sabrina is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Recently, her vocal coach, Eric Vetro, spoke to People about her bold lyricism and impressive comedic timing.
"She always had a fun sense of humor that was a tiny bit risqué in general," he said.
He continued, "She rides that line really, really well... It's sexy and fun, all the innuendos."
The Please Please Please singer, along with fellow rising artist and friend Chappell Roan, are set to perform at the awards ceremony, which is scheduled on February 2 at 4 PM in Los Angeles.
Maybe her New Year's resolution starts after the post? Regardless, she is surely starting the new year with a bang – pun fully intended!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter