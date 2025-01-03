Sabrina Carpenter shares NSFW New Year's resolution – and quickly breaks it!

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter started the new year with a hilarious resolution, but did she already break it?

Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram to share her NSFW New Year's Resolutions! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a post showcasing moments from her recent winter getaway.

"new year's resolution no more d**k jokes," she captioned the carousel. "it's gonna be really hard."

Fans were quick to react to the Espresso singer's characteristically clever wordplay!

"The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-," one wrote.

Another chimed in, "well, guess you can try again in 2026!"

The post, which showcased a cozy winter retreat, featured Sab posing in a shimmering blue dress with snowflake designs and an adorable Hello Kitty snowsuit.

It also included photos with friends, scenic ski lift shots, and moments of relaxation in a cozy cabin.