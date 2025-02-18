Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco buy pricey new pad in Beverly Hills

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have reportedly treated themselves to a dream home in sunny California worth a whopping $35 million.

By Kelly Christ, Isabel Klemt

Beverly Hills, California - After getting engaged and working on their first-ever collaborative album, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have treated themselves to a dream home in sunny California.

Selena Gomez (l.) and Benny Blanco have reportedly treated themselves to a dream home in sunny California worth a whopping $35 million.  © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

TMZ reported Monday that the 32-year-old singer and the 36-year-old music producer have bought an impressive Spanish-style house in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity couple's new home is said to have cost a whopping $35 million and features seven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms.

The luxury villa has everything you could ask for: a library, an elegant spiral staircase, a greenhouse, a gym, and a pool.

The outlet noted that the lavish home even used to belong to a famous Hollywood director.

Benny and Selena reportedly made the purchase in December – the same month the two announced their engagement.

The lovebirds have made a splash in the headlines as of late, with the top story being their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which debuts on March 21.

The lead single, Scared of Loving You, was released on Feburary 13.

But the couple also raised some eyebrows thanks to Benny's Valetnine's gift for the Rare Beauty mogul, which featured a trail of tortilla chips leading to a bathtub full of queso dip!

