Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco buy pricey new pad in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, California - After getting engaged and working on their first-ever collaborative album, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have treated themselves to a dream home in sunny California.

Selena Gomez (l.) and Benny Blanco have reportedly treated themselves to a dream home in sunny California worth a whopping $35 million. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

TMZ reported Monday that the 32-year-old singer and the 36-year-old music producer have bought an impressive Spanish-style house in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity couple's new home is said to have cost a whopping $35 million and features seven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms.

The luxury villa has everything you could ask for: a library, an elegant spiral staircase, a greenhouse, a gym, and a pool.

The outlet noted that the lavish home even used to belong to a famous Hollywood director.

Benny and Selena reportedly made the purchase in December – the same month the two announced their engagement.

The lovebirds have made a splash in the headlines as of late, with the top story being their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which debuts on March 21.

The lead single, Scared of Loving You, was released on Feburary 13.