2025 SAG Awards nominations: Selena Gomez and Zendaya snubbed as Wicked reigns supreme

Los Angeles, California - The nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have shaken up Hollywood, with stars like Selena Gomez and Zendaya getting snubbed despite recent success.

(From l. to r.) Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Zendaya have all been enjoying success this awards season, but only Grande earned a nod at the 2025 SAG Awards. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER, Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Etienne Laurent / AFP

Wednesday's in-person nominations ceremony was called off due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, leading SAG to reveal the honorees via their website instead.

Continuing to hold strong this awards season was the cast of Wicked, with leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande earning nods for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Supporting Role, respectively.

The movie musical's ensemble also scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, along with nods for the stunt team and supporting actor Jonathan Bailey.

Notably excluded was Emilia Pérez star Selena Gomez and Challengers lead Zendaya, who both scored nods at the recent Golden Globe Awards. Despite its critical acclaim, Luca Guadagnino's tennis flick was not nominated in any of the SAG categories, but Emilia Pérez continued its reign with three nods overall.

Fernanda Torres, who just took home the Golden Globe for her role in I'm Still Here on Sunday, was surprisingly left out of the SAG nominations, with Hollywood powerhouses Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman being snubbed as well.