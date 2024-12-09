2025 Golden Globes: Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez lead buzzy nominations!

Los Angeles, California - The countdown to awards season is on as the 2025 Golden Globes reveal this year's list of star-studded nominees, including the likes of Ariana Grande , Zendaya , and Selena Gomez .

(From l. to r.) Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez lead a star-studded list of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Arturo Holmes & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The full list of nominees across TV and film was unveiled on Monday morning, with the genre-defying Emilia Pérez earning the most total nods, as expected.

Selena Gomez scored two total nominations – one for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez and another for her role in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

The 32-year-old star is set to compete against another pop-princess-turned-movie-star, Ariana Grande, in Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, where the Positions singer is nominated for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Ariana's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, will compete against Zendaya, Demi Moore, and more for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Zendaya's nomination honors her acclaimed role as Tashi in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, which is also competing for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy against Wicked and Emilia Pérez.

On the TV front, The Bear dominated the field with six nods, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.