2025 Golden Globes: Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez lead buzzy nominations!
Los Angeles, California - The countdown to awards season is on as the 2025 Golden Globes reveal this year's list of star-studded nominees, including the likes of Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez.
The full list of nominees across TV and film was unveiled on Monday morning, with the genre-defying Emilia Pérez earning the most total nods, as expected.
Selena Gomez scored two total nominations – one for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez and another for her role in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.
The 32-year-old star is set to compete against another pop-princess-turned-movie-star, Ariana Grande, in Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, where the Positions singer is nominated for her role as Glinda in Wicked.
Ariana's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, will compete against Zendaya, Demi Moore, and more for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Zendaya's nomination honors her acclaimed role as Tashi in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, which is also competing for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy against Wicked and Emilia Pérez.
On the TV front, The Bear dominated the field with six nods, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, will be held on January 5 in Los Angeles.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Arturo Holmes & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP