Selena Gomez gets swoon-worthy birthday tribute from boyfriend Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco paid tribute to girlfriend Selena Gomez with a sweet message in honor of her 32nd birthday on Monday.

Benny Blanco (c.) paid tribute to his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, with a sweet social media message in honor of her 32nd birthday on Monday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@itsbennyblanco

The 36-year-old music producer took to Instagram to celebrate Selena's big day, sharing a photo of the two cuddled up on set of her music video and another snap of the birthday girl cuddling a teddy bear.

"i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !" Benny wrote under the post.

The hitmaker was referring to the video for their 2019 collaboration, I Can't Get Enough, which also featured Tainy and J Balvin.

The two had been friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level last summer, and they ultimately went public with their romance when Selena confirmed the news to fans last December.

Since then, the couple has been going strong – so much so that they have been candid about their hopes to start a family soon!

Ahead of her birthday, Selena shared a photo with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, as she reflected on her 31st year.