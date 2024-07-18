Selena Gomez gives emotional reaction to Emmy nomination: "Thank you for giving me Mabel"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez had the most adorable reaction to finally being nominated for an Emmy Award for her TV role in Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez (l.) had the most adorable reaction to finally being nominated for an Emmy Award for her TV role in Only Murders in the Building. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez & @stevemartinreally

On Wednesday, the Lose You to Love Me singer took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet message to fans about her joy over the nomination.

The post included a photo of the star sitting next to a cake emblazoned with the words "Congratulations Emmy nominee!"

"I'm honored and insanely grateful for this," Sel wrote over the snap.

"Thank you @onlymurdershulu for giving me Mabel."

Whether or not the sweet cake was made by her cooking-savvy boyfriend Benny Blanco is not known, but the couple has been known to celebrate accomplishments with a congratulatory cake in the past as they did for the release of the record producer's cookbook in May.

After the whirlwind Cannes success of Selena's film project Emilia Perez, it's no wonder that the star is finally being recognized for her acting chops in the TV arena!



Only Murders in the Building, a zany murder mystery comedy series entering into its fourth season, has nabbed a staggering 21 Emmy nominations this year.