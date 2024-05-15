Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco reveals plans to start a family!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, has spilled on the couple's plans to get married and start a family together!
The 31-year-old pop star may have only started dating Benny less than a year ago, but the two are already planning a long future together.
During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the 36-year-old music producer revealed that having kids is his "next goal" in life.
"I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids," Benny said.
When the talk show host asked directly whether he had had conversations with Selena about the matter, Benny revealed the two talk about starting a family "every day."
The hitmaker was hesitant to divulge when exactly he plans on popping the question, but a trip down the aisle also seems to be a definite for these lovebirds!
Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ready to get married?
When Howard said he was "predicting marriage" for the couple, Benny replied, "You and me both."
However, the cookbook author admitted he isn't exactly sure when he plans to propose.
"I take everything a day at a time, and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her," Benny said.
He added that the Only Murders in the Building star is "truly [his] best friend" and that the two "laugh all f**king day" together.
Since going public with their romance last December, Selena and her beau have not been shy about showing their affection.
Insiders have also shed light on just how serious the couple is about their relationship.
Earlier this month, a source claimed that the Single Soon songstress was contemplating a move to New York City to be closer to Benny.
Selena got the rumor mill spinning with her latest PDA snap alongside Benny, which many fans took as a pointed response at her ex Justin Bieber's baby news.
