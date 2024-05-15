Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco reveals plans to start a family!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, has spilled on the couple's plans to get married and start a family together!

Selena Gomez's (l.) boyfriend, Benny Blanco, revealed the two have been discussing starting a family. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 31-year-old pop star may have only started dating Benny less than a year ago, but the two are already planning a long future together.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the 36-year-old music producer revealed that having kids is his "next goal" in life.



"I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids," Benny said.

When the talk show host asked directly whether he had had conversations with Selena about the matter, Benny revealed the two talk about starting a family "every day."

The hitmaker was hesitant to divulge when exactly he plans on popping the question, but a trip down the aisle also seems to be a definite for these lovebirds!