Selena Gomez scores first Emmy acting nod for Only Murders in the BUilding!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has finally scored a coveted acting Emmy Award nomination for her work in the Hulu TV show Only Murders in the Building!

Selena Gomez has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 31-year-old was among the honorees unveiled on Wednesday, where drama series Shogun reigned supreme at 25 nods.

But Selena's comedy series, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, picked up an impressive collection as well with 21 nominations.

For her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building season 3, the former Disney Channel star has earned her first-ever Emmy nomination in the acting categories.

Selena will compete against Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks), and Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

This is far from her first honor at the TV award show, though, as 2024 marks her third consecutive year of being nominated as an executive producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

Her cooking show, Selena + Chef, previously scored two nominations for Outstanding Culinary Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards.