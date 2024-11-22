Benny Blanco reveals how Selena Gomez made the first move in their romance

Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco has spilled the swoon-worthy secrets of his romance with Selena Gomez !

During a livestream with influencer Kai Cenat on Tuesday, the 36-year-old music producer revealed that Selena made the first move.

"She asked me out," he explained. "We were just talking, and then she was like, 'Do you wanna get dinner?'"

But Benny confessed that he didn't exactly catch on to what was happening at first!

"She was like, 'I would've worn something different to this date,'" he recalled. "And I was like, ‘Wait, what? We're on a date?' I had no idea!"

Once he understood that she was indeed interested in him, Benny made sure to show her the feelings were mutual.

"Then I literally just kissed her, and then the rest is history," he added.

Selena and Benny first went public with their romance in December 2023, but the love story began a few months prior.

The songwriter further gushed that Selena is his "best friend" and that the two now spent every day together.