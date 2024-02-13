Selena Gomez cozies up to Benny Blanco in new photos: "My bes fwend"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez flaunted her romance with Benny Blanco in a swoon-worthy photo dump shared to social media.

Selena Gomez shared several new photos with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, via Instagram on Monday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old star dropped the new pics via Instagram on Monday, captioning the post, "My bes fwend."

In the first snap, Selena embraced Benny from behind as she smiled for the camera, while the later photos showed the couple indulging in some steamy PDA.

The post has earned well over nine million likes since it was posted, along with plenty of supportive comments from the stars' close friends.

Benny himself dropped a sweet message below the post, writing, "das my bes fwen."



The Wizards of Waverly Place alum hasn't been shy about showing off their romance on social media, as she most recently dropped another PDA-heavy snap with the 35-year-old music producer in her photo dump from the Golden Globes.

Selena first confirmed rumors that the pair were dating last December, but their romance dates back to around June 2023.

The love story seems to be the real deal, as sources close to the couple have revealed the Single Soon artist sees a real future with Benny.