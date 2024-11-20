Selena Gomez reveals she auditions anonymously as she gets candid on acting
Los Angeles, California - Despite her superstardom, Selena Gomez has revealed that nabbing acting roles doesn't always come easy.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the 32-year-old star opened up about her growing acting career, which has accelerated even further with the recent release of Emilia Pérez.
While Selena has certainly proven her acting chops over the years, she admitted that her fame has led to some skepticism from casting directors.
But her team has come up with a workaround: "We don't tell them it's me auditioning so that they just have to accept me auditioning."
"Because sometimes even them just hearing that I want to audition, they'll be like, "No, that's not going to match for what we're doing,'" Selena explained.
"Or it's, 'We're going to hire people that nobody knows,' and then they hire, like, Austin Butler, and I'm like, 'Cool.' But I'm not angry, it's the position I have and it's OK. It just means I'm going to continue to do things that are hopefully compelling and different."
Though she's managed to find some of those "different" roles, the Single Soon artist admitted that breaking into the acting world is still a challenge.
"Somebody said the other day, 'Oh, you must be getting movie parts offered [following the success of Emilia Pérez].' And I kind of laughed. I was like, 'Nope,'" she said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Selena gave an update on her starring role in the anticipated Linda Ronstadt biopic and revealed where her music career stands.
Selena Gomez confirms her music career is on pause
Selena told the outlet that the biopic is "still happening," but the timeline remains up in the air.
"But there's a reason it's taking time. We want to make sure it's going to be good," she added.
As for her own music career, the Rare Beauty founder explained, "Music will always be in my soul, but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in."
That field is acting, and Selena confessed that the industry gives her a sense of "sanity" that music never did.
Still, she assured fans that she's not done with music – at least not yet!
"Almost done. Music isn't going away. I just set it down for a second," she said.
The Only Murders in the Building actor had teased plans for a third studio album after releasing standalone hits Single Soon and Love On, but she's since put the project on hold.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP