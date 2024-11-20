Selena Gomez reveals she auditions anonymously as she gets candid on acting

Los Angeles, California - Despite her superstardom, Selena Gomez has revealed that nabbing acting roles doesn't always come easy.

In a new interview, Selena Gomez opened up about how she's navigating her growing acting career and revealed where her music plans stand. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the 32-year-old star opened up about her growing acting career, which has accelerated even further with the recent release of Emilia Pérez.

While Selena has certainly proven her acting chops over the years, she admitted that her fame has led to some skepticism from casting directors.

But her team has come up with a workaround: "We don't tell them it's me auditioning so that they just have to accept me auditioning."

"Because sometimes even them just hearing that I want to audition, they'll be like, "No, that's not going to match for what we're doing,'" Selena explained.

"Or it's, 'We're going to hire people that nobody knows,' and then they hire, like, Austin Butler, and I'm like, 'Cool.' But I'm not angry, it's the position I have and it's OK. It just means I'm going to continue to do things that are hopefully compelling and different."

Though she's managed to find some of those "different" roles, the Single Soon artist admitted that breaking into the acting world is still a challenge.

"Somebody said the other day, 'Oh, you must be getting movie parts offered [following the success of Emilia Pérez].' And I kind of laughed. I was like, 'Nope,'" she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena gave an update on her starring role in the anticipated Linda Ronstadt biopic and revealed where her music career stands.