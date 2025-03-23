Taylor Swift fangirls over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new album!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift shared some glowing praise for her bestie Selena Gomez 's new collaborative album with Benny Blanco!

Taylor Swift (l.) shared some glowing praise for her bestie Selena Gomez's new collaborative album with Benny Blanco (r.), I Said I Love You First. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

After Selena and Benny debuted I Said I Love You First on Friday, the 35-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story to show her love for the record.

"I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," Taylor wrote on Saturday, along with a Spotify link to the album.

I Said I Love You First marks the couple's first joint album, but they've worked together several times in the past on songs like I Can't Get Enough.

Taylor, who has been close friends with the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star for more than a decade now, hasn't been shy about her support for Selena's latest romance.

When Selena announced her engagement to the 37-year-old music producer back in November, the Karma singer gleefully commented, "yes I will be the flower girl."

Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, even made a subtle show of support for the pair by liking an Instagram post featuring Selena and Benny's PDA-filled date night at a Los Angeles Lakers game last January.