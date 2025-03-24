Selena Gomez drops heartfelt new album surprise with fiancé Benny Blanco: "Eight years later"
Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez unveiled a narrated version of her latest album with her fiancé Benny Blanco, plus a bonus track that fans have been waiting on for years!
On Sunday, the couple, who have been engaged since December, dropped I Said I Love You First - Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez.
"benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album," Selena wrote on social media.
She continued, "I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs."
The narrated edition, which is available for $5 via her official store, offers fans a peek into the creative journey behind the album, which hit shelves on Friday.
But that wasn't the only surprise they had in store.
Fans were also treated to the release of a song they've been waiting for from Selena for over 8 years!
Selena Gomez talks about bonus song Stained
The duo also dropped Stained, a bonus track from 2016 originally produced by Benny for her 2020 album Rare.
The song was leaked years ago but had never made it into an album. Even so, the hype for the track hasn't died down.
"Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song," the Bluest Flame artist told fans.
She added, "Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album."
Also, she revealed in a recent livestream that she was originally nervous to release the song but was "happy" that it got out.
Fans are obsessed with hit songs from the album like Call Me When You Break Up ft. Gracie Abrams and Sunset Blvd – even Taylor Swift!
Cover photo: Collage: ELSA & Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP