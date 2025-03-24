Selena Gomez drops heartfelt new album surprise with fiancé Benny Blanco: "Eight years later"

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez unveiled a narrated version of her latest album with her fiancé Benny Blanco, plus a bonus track that fans have been waiting on for years!

Selena Gomez (r.) and fiancé Benny Blanco (l.) shocked fans with a brand new narrated edition of their new joint album, I Said I Love You First. © Collage: ELSA & Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the couple, who have been engaged since December, dropped I Said I Love You First - Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez.

"benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album," Selena wrote on social media.

She continued, "I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs."

The narrated edition, which is available for $5 via her official store, offers fans a peek into the creative journey behind the album, which hit shelves on Friday.

But that wasn't the only surprise they had in store.

Fans were also treated to the release of a song they've been waiting for from Selena for over 8 years!