Chrissy Teigen blasts White House response to Selena Gomez's deportation video

Los Angeles, California - Chrissy Teigen has thrown her support behind Selena Gomez after the Emilia Pérez star was mocked by the White House for her reaction to mass deportations in the US.

Speaking with TMZ on Monday, Chrissy called the White House's response to the 32-year-old's viral video "loser behavior."

"Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of, and the fact that the White House has enough time to make a statement or a video about it is preposterous and disgusting," Chrissy said.

Selena garnered national headlines for sharing a candid video of herself crying over the recent wave of immigration raids under President Donald Trump.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand," Selena, whose grandparents emigrated to the US from Mexico, said in the clip. "I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't."

The former Disney Channel star was mocked by Republicans, one of whom even called for her to be deported, despite being an American citizen.

The White House later stepped in with a video response featuring two mothers whose children were allegedly murdered by undocumented migrants, one of whom called Selena's post "a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness."