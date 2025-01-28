Selena Gomez fires back after GOP politician calls for her to be deported

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has hit back after a Republican politician called for her to be deported following her public criticism of the Trump administration's mass deportations.

On Monday, the 32-year-old star shared a video of herself crying over the new president's extreme crackdown on immigration, saying in the clip, "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand."

"I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't," she added.

In response to the Emilia Pérez star's since-deleted clip, Sam Parker, who ran a failed Senate campaign in 2018, wrote on X, "Deport Selena Gomez."

Selena then responded via her Instagram story , writing, "Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat."

The Rare Beauty founder was born in Texas to American parents and is of Mexican descent, as her paternal grandparents emigrated from the country in the 1970s.

Her emotional post came as Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested hundreds of migrants in the first week of Donald Trump's second presidency, with the Republican even issuing an executive order to end birthright citizenship – a fundamental right awarded by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.