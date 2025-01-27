Selena Gomez breaks down over mass deportations: "I don't know what to do"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Monday to share a since-deleted emotional video sobbing to her fans and apologizing after a wave of immigration raids in the US.
Selena Gomez is letting her heart speak.
On Monday, the 32-year-old pop singer posted the since-deleted video on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, "I'm sorry," and a Mexican flag emoji.
"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t," she said through tears.
Selena added, "I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."
The Emilia Perez actor's raw message came just a day after news broke about a massive immigration crackdown.
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 956 individuals were arrested nationwide on Sunday alone.
It marks the largest single-day total since Donald Trump returned to the presidency.
Selena Gomez responds after deleting her emotional post
While the heartfelt post was deleted shortly after, she didn't leave the situation unaddressed.
In a follow-up Story, she wrote: "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."
Selena has never shied away from using her platform to speak up for those who need it most.
In 2019, she executive-produced the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, which shed light on the lives of undocumented families in the US.
She even previously shared that her aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the US in the 1970s, adding to her deep connection to those facing similar struggles.
"Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she stated.
