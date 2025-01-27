Selena Gomez breaks down over mass deportations: "I don't know what to do"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Monday to share a since-deleted emotional video sobbing to her fans and apologizing after a wave of immigration raids in the US.

Selena Gomez broke down in tears over immigration raids in a since-deleted Instagram Story. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena Gomez is letting her heart speak.

On Monday, the 32-year-old pop singer posted the since-deleted video on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, "I'm sorry," and a Mexican flag emoji.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t," she said through tears.

Selena added, "I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

The Emilia Perez actor's raw message came just a day after news broke about a massive immigration crackdown.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 956 individuals were arrested nationwide on Sunday alone.

It marks the largest single-day total since Donald Trump returned to the presidency.