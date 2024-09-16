Did Selena Gomez confirm engagement to Benny Blanco at the Emmys?

Los Angeles, California - Is Selena Gomez trying to tell us something with the diamond band she rocked on her left ring finger at the Emmys ?

On Sunday night, the 32-year-old nominee graced the red carpet for the 76th Primetime Emmys with an eye-catching ring that's raised some questions.



Along with her black velvet Ralph Lauren Collection gown that featured an embellished pavé neckline and an elegant train, the pop singer flashed a Tiffany and Co. platinum band decorated with diamonds on that finger!

Because Selena added a pair of matching Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings plus a diamond cluster bracelet to her look, the ring may not actually mean anything.

Then again, maybe she was trying to complete the set to draw attention to the ring!

Either one is possible, and only time – and an official engagement announcement – will tell.

The couple is certainly in a honeymoon period, however! The Only Murders in the Building star was packing on the PDA with her boo Benny Blanco!



The lovebirds were spotted holding hands while the record producer, who matched Selena in an all-black tuxedo with silver designs, sweetly smooched on his bae.