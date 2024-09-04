Selena Gomez celebrates major news for Only Murders in the Building: "I'm coming home!"

Los Angeles, California - Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are set to grace the small screen once again as Selena Gomez confirms Only Murders in the Building will return for season 5!

Only a week after season 4 kicked off, the hit Hulu series has been renewed once again.

Selena took to Instagram to celebrate the news on Wednesday, beginning her behind-the-scenes photo dump with a video of herself and co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short revealing the renewal.

"Here we go again... my favorite set family," she wrote in the caption. "I'm coming home!"

Only Murders season 4 released its second episode on Tuesday and is set to continue weekly drops for the remaining eight episodes.

The latest season sees the Arconia crew jet off to Los Angeles, where the show's titular podcast is being adapted as a film.

Along with returning stars Selena, Steve, and Martin, season 4 adds on a few notable newbies, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis – all of whom are playing fictionalized versions of themselves starring in the podcast adaptation.