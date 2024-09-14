Selena Gomez practices her "losing face" ahead of 2024 Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez may be a frontrunner at the 2024 Emmy Awards, but she's already rehearsing her "losing face" for the ceremony!

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the 32-year-old dished on her nominated series, Only Murders in the Building, with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

All three stars have scored nods for their individual acting performances this year, and host Jimmy Fallon asked if the trio had been practicing their "losing faces" should things not go their way.

Sure enough, Selena has hers on lock – and fans were quick to pick up on her inspiration!

The gracious look reminded many of Rachel's iconic "losing face" from the hit sitcom Friends, and the Rare Beauty founder soon confirmed that that was no coincidence!

"Facts. @jenniferaniston taught me too lol," Selena wrote on her Instagram story over a clip of the late-night moment.

While Only Murders in the Building is no stranger to awards-season hype, this year marks the first time Selena has received an acting nod for her role as Mabel Mora.

In a sweet thank-you message, the former Disney darling said she was "honored and insanely grateful" for the recognition.