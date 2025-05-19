Ed Sheeran drops major clue about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding date

New York, New York - Ed Sheeran just gave fans a major clue about when Selena Gomez plans to tie the knot with Benny Blanco!

Ed Sheeran (l.) confirmed that he's been invited to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's (r.) wedding, hinting that the stars will be tying the knot sooner than expected! © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old musician took a lie detector test and answered a series of questions covering everything from his musical hot takes to his A-list friendships.

At one point, Ed was asked about working with Benny Blanco, whom he affectionately called "eccentric."

The interviewer then asked whether he had been invited to the 37-year-old music producer's wedding to Selena Gomez, to which Ed said yes.

Selena and Benny, who announced their engagement last November, haven't spilled exactly when they plan on getting married, but Ed's answer does indeed confirm that at least the Save the Dates have been sent around!

While fans may not be privy to the exact date of the wedding yet, they can count on Ed being far from the only famous face in attendance.

When the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star first revealed her engagement, her longtime pal Taylor Swift chimed in to celebrate – and propose a role for herself in the wedding!