Selena Gomez celebrates "bride era" with her besties at engagement party

Selena Gomez was showered with love from friends and family as she celebrated her engagement on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@connarfranklin & @raquellestevens

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old star revealed that she and the 36-year-old music producer are set to head down the aisle after a year of dating.

Later on in the night, Selena's closest friends shared a peek at her engagement party via their social media pages.

Model Connar Franklin shared a smiling selfie alongside Selena with the caption, "bride era activated," while the Single Soon singer's longtime pal Raquelle Stevens shared a group picture from the "very special night."

Several members of Benny's family also posed for photos alongside the lovebirds, saying they were "so happy" for the pair.

Selena's announcement post has earned over 16 million likes on Instagram, with plenty of her famous friends sharing their well-wishes in the comments.