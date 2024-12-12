Selena Gomez celebrates "bride era" with her besties at engagement party
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez was showered with love from friends and family as she celebrated her engagement to Benny Blanco.
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old star revealed that she and the 36-year-old music producer are set to head down the aisle after a year of dating.
Later on in the night, Selena's closest friends shared a peek at her engagement party via their social media pages.
Model Connar Franklin shared a smiling selfie alongside Selena with the caption, "bride era activated," while the Single Soon singer's longtime pal Raquelle Stevens shared a group picture from the "very special night."
Several members of Benny's family also posed for photos alongside the lovebirds, saying they were "so happy" for the pair.
Selena's announcement post has earned over 16 million likes on Instagram, with plenty of her famous friends sharing their well-wishes in the comments.
Selena Gomez receives A-list congratulations after engagement news
Singer Taylor Swift led the charge as she declared, "yes I will be the flower girl," while rapper Cardi B wrote, "Waiiiitttt hold on" with several shocked and heart emojis.
"Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever," Emily in Paris star Lily Collins said. "Couldn't be more happy for you both."
"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama," Friends alum Jennifer Aniston added.
Benny even commented on the post himself with a cheeky, "hey wait... that's my wife."
The Unlearn hitmaker surprised Selena with a picnic featuring her favorite food – Taco Bell, that is! – to pop the question.
According to the Daily Mail, Selena's engagement ring, which features a marquise-cut diamond, is worth around $1 million.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@connarfranklin & @raquellestevens