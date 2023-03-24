Is Selena Gomez dating Zayn Malik?
New York, New York - Selena Gomez might have a new love in her life - and quite a famous one at that - after she was allegedly caught getting cozy with Zayn Malik!
The heart wants what it wants!
Just one week after declaring that she doesn't have a current crush, the 30-year-old was reportedly spotted on a dinner date with the former One Direction star!
TikTok creator @klarissa.mpeg shared a video showing screenshots of a text exchange with a friend who's a hostess in New York City.
The texts reveal that her friend seated the pair at their dinner, claiming they were "hand in hand" and "making out" during the evening.
Selena and Zayn have not responded to the rumors, so the TikTok story remains the only real evidence so far.
Nevertheless, fans are already freaking out about the potential romance!
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating rumors spark a fan frenzy
"i really don't wanna get too excited since there's no actual proof of selena n zayn together but god pls let that happen I would be the happiest human on earth," one fan said.
Of course, many are still reeling from the Only Murders in the Building actor making amends with Hailey Bieber and squashing their viral beef on Friday morning.
"Hailey and Selena are friends now, Zayn and Selena going out on dinner dates….ITS NOT EVEN NOON OVER HERE EVERYBODY JUST STAND STILL," another fan wrote.
Adding more fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed fans have also noted that Selena and Zayn recently followed each other on Instagram, so there just might be some weight to the TikTok buzz after all!
Cover photo: Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP