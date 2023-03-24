Is Selena Gomez dating Zayn Malik?

New York, New York - Selena Gomez might have a new love in her life - and quite a famous one at that - after she was allegedly caught getting cozy with Zayn Malik!

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have sparked romance rumors after a viral TikTok alleged they got steamy at dinner together. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The heart wants what it wants!

Just one week after declaring that she doesn't have a current crush, the 30-year-old was reportedly spotted on a dinner date with the former One Direction star!

TikTok creator @klarissa.mpeg shared a video showing screenshots of a text exchange with a friend who's a hostess in New York City.

The texts reveal that her friend seated the pair at their dinner, claiming they were "hand in hand" and "making out" during the evening.

Selena and Zayn have not responded to the rumors, so the TikTok story remains the only real evidence so far.

Nevertheless, fans are already freaking out about the potential romance!