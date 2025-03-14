Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turn up the heat with steamy new single

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have turned up the heat with the latest single from their upcoming collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

Selena Gomez (r.) and Benny Blanco have turned up the heat with the latest single from their upcoming collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Selena Gomez

The pair's new song, Sunset Blvd, dropped on Friday, along with an accompanying music video.

The track was inspired by Selena and Benny's first date on the iconic street, and the location takes center stage in the retro-style video.

Sunset Blvd boasts a much more sultry tone than the album's previous singles as Selena sings, "I can't wait to hold it, to hold that big, big hard heart."

"With open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard," she continues.

The 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star confirmed her return to the music scene with the announcement of I Said I Love You First last month.

The album will be the lovebirds' first collaborative record, but they previously teamed up for 2019's I Can't Get Enough – four years before their romance began.

Selena first revealed she was dating the 37-year-old music producer in December 2023, and the two confirmed their engagement last November.