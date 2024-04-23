Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoy PDA-filled NBA date night in New York City

New York, New York - Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco reunited in New York City for a very public courtside date night!

On Monday, the two lovebirds were seen at the New York Knicks game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Selena was seen wearing a gorgeous maroon leather trench coat with knee-high black boots, her hair slicked back into a sleek bun.

Benny, on the other hand, sported a more casual look with a flowy polo and vibrant blue patterned pants.

Photos and videos quickly surfaced on social media showing the two sharing affectionate moments without fear of the press.

In one clip the two can be seen sitting down while holding hands and another photo shows the Rare Beauty founder kissing Benny on the cheek.

"all I see is couple in love. And they look very happy," one fan commented.

The 31-year-old was also snapped shaking hands with music artist Sting, who was also in attendance.